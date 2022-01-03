Barbara Brewer Hall, 78, passed away at Bolivar, Mo., Saturday, December 18, 2021.
Born August 2, 1943, to Junior and Ethel McCoy Brewer. Attended Drexel High School.
Preceded in death by her parents, three brothers Jacob, Herbert and Junior Brewer.
Survived by daughters Lea Ann Woodall of Archie, Mo, Rhonda Grimm, Bentonville, Ar., one son JB Hall, Kansas City, Mo., grandchildren, two sisters Slina (Leland) Prothe Paola and Velma Wehmeyer of Harrisonville, Mo.
Cremation, service later.
