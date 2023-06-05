Barbara Deann Dageforde, age 77, of Paola, passed away at home June 2, 2023.
Graveside services will be 11:00 a.m., Wednesday, June 7, 2023, at the Trinity Lutheran Block Cemetery under the direction of Dengel & Son Mortuary, 305 N. Pearl St., Paola, KS, 66071.
Barbara was born on April 30, 1946, in Olathe, Kansas, to Cecil and Marie (Steel) Fuller.
On March 12, 1965, she was united in marriage to Charles Dageforde in Olathe, Kansas. They lived in Olathe until moving to the Paola/Hillsdale area in 1970.
She worked for the Spring Hill school district in the food service as a cook and server for 15 years before retiring. In her earlier years she worked for a bakery in Olathe, Kansas. Her hobbies were fishing with her husband, gardening, and cooking. Barbara was a care giver for her mother-in-law for many years.
Barbara was preceded in death by her parents and two brothers. Surviving at the home is her husband Charles Dageforde.
