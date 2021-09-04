1934-2021
Barbara Jean Durham, age 87, of Paola passed away at home September 2, 2021.
She was born on May 20, 1934, in Oberlin, Kansas, to Harold and Florence (Wonderly) Jeffrey. Barbara was raised in Kansas and graduated from Salina High School and attended Mary Mount College. On May 8, 1953, she was united in marriage to Leland Durham in Salina, Kansas. They moved to Paola in 1973 and raised two children.
Her former memberships where the EHU and the Assembly of God Bible Group. Barbara enjoyed playing golf, going to Branson, and traveling the world to different countries with her husband of 68 years.
Barbara never met a stranger and enjoyed visiting with anyone that would listen. She loved time spent with her grandchildren and family. She would sing happy birthday to each and every one of her family members. She was a hugger, always hugging those she cared for. Going out to eat with family was also one of her favorite things to do.
She was preceded in death by her parents, son Jeff, and step-brother Melvin Steward.
Survivors are her husband of 68 years Leland, daughter Vicki (Chris) Kemplay, two grandchildren James and Steven (Tamara) Kemplay, and three great grandchildren Barrett Kemplay, June Kemplay, and Elsie Kemplay.
Services are Tuesday, September 7, 2021, at 2 p.m. with visitation an hour prior from 1 to 2 p.m. at the Dengel and Son Paola Chapel. Burial will be in the Miami Memorial Gardens.
Memorials may be made Crossroads Hospice in care of Dengel & Son Mortuary, 305 N. Pearl St., Paola, KS, 66071. www.dengelmortuary.com
