1932-2023
Barbara Kennedy, formerly of Paola, passed away peacefully on February 26, 2023, in Wellsville, Kansas.
Barbara was born April 19, 1932, in Osawatomie, Kansas, at the home of her Grandma Mac, Ethel (William) McClintock. She was the second of six children born to Lorin J. and Virginia Belle (McClintock) Mullins. She was reared in Osawatomie and graduated from Osawatomie High School with the Class of 1950.
On December 23, 1951, she married Donald D. Kennedy at the Presbyterian Church in Osawatomie. Immediately following their marriage, Donald "Buck" and Barbara moved to Boonville, Missouri. While living in Boonville, Barbara worked as a billing clerk for a furniture store. She was employed there until the birth of their son, Ronald Dean Kennedy.
When Panhandle Eastern transferred her husband, the family moved to Alva, Oklahoma. They resided there for 25 years. During that time, Barb worked at Shoemakers Drug Store. Her boss was very pleased when he found out that Barb was good at making sodas, which she learned to do in high school when she worked at Meek's Drug Store.
Barbara was also busy during those years supporting her son's activities. She served as a scout leader and participated in the local booster club. She enjoyed cheering for her son in his many sports activities. She also enjoyed spending time creating ceramic pieces.
When the family was transferred a final time, they returned to Miami County residing in the country between their two alma maters, Osawatomie and Paola. During those years, she was a member of the Osage Valley Women's Club. Barbara was a collector of antiques, pottery, and glassware. She handed down many of her pieces to her relatives including her sisters and granddaughter.
Barbara never knew a stranger and made many friends while drinking daily at the local donut shop and McDonalds. In high school, Barbara was a cheerleader and continued to be a cheerleader the rest of her life. On Friday nights, she and her husband could be found cheering on the local football and basketball teams. Additionally, she enjoyed following the Chiefs, Royals, and especially KU basketball. Barbara had a sharp memory, a generous spirit, and a contagious laugh with which she entertained many of her family and friends.
Barbara will join in heaven her parents, husband Donald, son Ron, brothers Randall Mullins and Jim Mullins, sisters Priscilla Mullins Moore and Martha Mullins Dushay.
Survivors are granddaughter Marcia (Jonathon) Bayer of Lorena, Texas; great-grandchildren James, Titus, Noah, and Hannah Bayer; sister Brenda (David) Sheets of Goodwell, Oklahoma; along with numerous friends, nieces, nephews, and cousins including her caretakers, cousin Helen (Gary) Ogden and Pat (Daniel) Brewer.
Graveside services will be held at 2:00 p.m., Saturday, March 4, 2023, at Osawatomie Cemetery. Memorials are to Texas Children's Hospital in honor of her great grandchildren and can be sent c/o Dengel & Son Mortuary, 305 N. Pearl St., Paola, KS, 66071.
