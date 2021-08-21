Barbara Lea Knop, 91, of Louisburg, Kansas, passed away Friday, August 20, 2021, at Colonial Oaks Senior Living, Spring Hill, Kansas.
Family will meet with friends from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m., Tuesday, August 24, 2021, at Dengel & Son Mortuary-Crematory, 1 Aquatic Drive, Louisburg, Ks, 66053 followed by the funeral service at 11:00 a.m.
Interment will take place in the Bucyrus Cemetery.
Barbara was born Sunday, April 27, 1930, in Ochletree, Kansas, the daughter of Ralph Emerson and Callie Marie (Letcher) Morris. She graduated from Spring Hill Rural High School with the Class of 1948.
Barbara was united in marriage to Walter W. Knop February 6, 1949, in Chiles, Ks. They made their home on the family farm in Bucyrus where they continued to dairy and farm until their retirement. They became the parents of four children A. Wayne, Stephen, Warren, and Charlene. They moved to Louisburg in 1995 after retirement.
She was a homemaker, canning from her garden, attending to her flowers, and quilting. She was also a caregiver, caring for her mother-in-law through her final years. She loved to spend time with her family and friends and will be dearly missed.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Walter W. Knop on July 19, 2000, and three siblings Harold Morris, Mabel Hiatt, and Doris Cannon.
Survivors include daughter Charlene (Sid) Wise, three sons A. Wayne (Sue) Knop, Stephen W. (Rita) Knop, and Warren L. (Cynthia) Knop, all of Louisburg; grandchildren Brent Knop, Curtis Knop, Scott Knop, Bryan Knop, and Erin (Wise) Williamson; step-grandchildren Tony Johnson, Ty Johnson, Jared Spradling, Jacylyn (Spradling) McCubbin; and 21 great grandchildren.
The family suggests memorial contributions to the Louisburg Senior Center, c/o Dengel & Son Mortuary-Crematory, 1 Aquatic Drive, Louisburg, KS 66053. Family and friends are encouraged to post their condolences and memories on Barbara’s Tribute Wall at www.dengelmortuary.com.
Arr: Dengel & Son Mortuary Louisburg Chapel 1 Aquatic Dr. Louisburg, KS 66053 913-837-4310
