Barbara Ann Nunnemacher, 69, of La Cygne, KS, passed peacefully into God’s loving arms on July 9, 2020, while in Hospice.
She was the loving wife of George Nunnemacher, sharing over 51 years of marriage. Born and raised in the Christmas City of Bethlehem, PA, she was the daughter of June (Zettlemoyer) Maculesky and the late Stanley J. Maculesky. Barbara was a graduate of St Lukes Nursing School and worked for many years as a private duty nurse. She later worked as a school nurse and substitute teacher at Bethlehem Area Vo-Tech High School.
A beloved wife and mother, Barbara was a positive person with a contagious smile that could quickly light up a room. She was a giving person and a tireless worker, volunteering for many years at the Leavenworth VA Hospital and area nursing homes and orphanages. As a life member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars Ladies Auxiliary, she was a Past President of Lenexa VFW Post #7397 Ladies Auxiliary, a Past District #2 President and served for 2 years as the State Cancer Chairman for the Kansas VFW Ladies Auxiliary. Barbara loved working with children and, more recently, enjoyed contributing her time and efforts at the La Cygne Library. Barbara was a member of the La Cygne United Methodist Church and loved to sing in the choir. She had a deep, abiding faith in God and so loved her church family.
Barbara had a lifetime love and passion for animals of all kinds, but especially for her horses and her faithful German Shepherds Tessie, Katie and Hannah. As a young teenager, she worked grooming horses at a local stable in exchange for being able to ride them later in the day. She was known to take in stray animals and nurse wounded ones back to health.
Survivors: Barbara will be missed and lovingly remembered by George and their sons John S. Nunnemacher of Austin, TX, and Thomas A. Nunnemacher of Overland Park, KS, her mother June and sisters Janet Holder and Jeanne Bednarik, all of Bethlehem, PA. She was pre-deceased by a third sister Susan Kotze.
A visitation and celebration of Barbara’s life will be held at the Schneider Funeral Home, La Cygne, on Saturday, July 18th with visitation from 9:30 to 11:00 a.m., followed by a Memorial Service at 11:00 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Barbara’s honor to the following:
La Cygne United Methodist Church, 402 Chestnut St., La Cygne, KS 66040 Library District #2 of Linn County, 209 North Broadway, La Cygne, KS 66040 Alzheimer’s Association, 3846 West 75th St., Prairie Village, KS 66028
