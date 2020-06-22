Barbara Jean Cuthbertson Plummer, age 90, died on June 17,2020. Barbara was born June 10, 1930, on a farm east of Paola, Kansas, to Jacob Arthur and Nina Ethel Haughn Cuthbertson. She was the oldest of three children. Barbara graduated from Desoto High School where she was valedictorian of her class. She met William Joseph “Bill” Plummer at the Pla-mart in Paola and they were married in Louisburg on January 24, 1951. They made their home in Spring Hill and later Osawatomie, Kansas, where they owned MiCo plumbing. Barbara was a homemaker and later worked at the Osawatomie State Hospital as nighttime admissions clerk and ward clerk. She retired after 24 years of service in 1992.
Barbara and Bill were devoted to their community, dedicating hours of involvement in leadership and volunteer organizations. They were active in the St. Philip Neri Church and were instrumental in funding and building the new church building in 1977. Barbara kept the home, worked a full-time job, and did the books for the family business. Her home was always open to friends and family. People would come and go with minimal notice. The kitchen table and living room were the center of the house, a gathering place for people after church or just to visit. After retirement, Barbara and Bill traveled, studied family genealogy, and spent time with their grandkids. Later they moved to the Courts in Osawatomie. Six years ago, Barbara moved to Vintage Park in Osawatomie where she enjoyed daily exercise group, outings on the bus, bingo, books delivered to her from the Osawatomie Library, and all the activities provided. She developed a close circle of people who cared for her and loved her. Her family will always be grateful for her Vintage Park family.
Barbara loved the outdoors, gardening and making quilts, clothes, ceramics, and tied blankets for the children and grandchildren. She studied and recorded family history through genealogy and photographs. She demonstrated God’s love through her daily actions and deeds. One could not ask for a kinder person as a wife, mother, grandmother, aunt and friend. Barbara’s many small acts of love showed that one does not need to be a famous person to make a positive impact on others’ lives. For example, she was known throughout the four county area and beyond for her birthday and get well cards always with a stick of gum inside and the sympathy cards she sent with enclosed obituary.
Barbara was preceded in death by her husband Bill; her parents, Art and Nina Cuthbertson; her brother Bill; and her best friend for life, her sister Delores. She is survived by her five children: Rick Plummer (Georgiana); Sandy Montgomery (Melvin); Nancy Holloway (Mike); Steve Plummer (Cheri); Rob Plummer (Sherri); and her grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews and their families.
Barbara will be in state 1-5 pm June 25, 2020, at Eddy-Birchard Funeral Home. Private Service at St Philip Neri Catholic Church in Osawatomie. Burial at Osawatomie Cemetery. Memorials are to the Osawatomie Public Library or The Boys Town send c/o Eddy-Birchard Funeral Home P.O. Box 430 Osawatomie, KS 66064.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.