Benjamin Carl Maimer was born on October 30, 1929, to Benjamin and Malitta Maimer. He grew up in Kansas City, KS, the oldest of 5 children. In 1948, he graduated from De La Salle High School, a military prep school. He married Jean Spellman in 1950 and their marriage of 62 years was blessed with 8 children.
Ben moved his family to Osawatomie, KS, from Kansas City in 1971 to leave the influences of the big city behind. He wanted a small town environment to raise his large family as family and friends were extremely important to him.
His 36-year career at Bendix was mainly spent as a timekeeper. After a one-year break to work at a local printing company, he returned to Allied Signal (Bendix) and worked in manufacturing until his retirement in 1992. His retirement, he claimed, kept him busier volunteering than when he was raising his family. He was very community-minded and served in different capacities. He was a city councilman for 12-1/2 years, a member of the D.A.R.E and CASA programs, member of the Art Guild, Miami County Airport Association, Osawatomie & Miami County Museum, Kansas Historical Society, a Kansas hunting instructor and a volunteer at the Osawatomie Middle School for 23 years.
As a member of the St. Philip Neri Catholic Church, he kept active as a Knight of Columbus Life member, helping out with fundraisers, parish picnics, etc. He was a religious instructor, alter server, lector, Eucharistic minister, Sacristan of the church and a legion of Mary member in his later years.
Dancing played a very important part of his life. Teaching his daughters how to dance while listening to the music on the radio was just one memory and going out with his brothers and wives to dance the night away was another. Travelling was also one of Ben’s biggest enjoyments in life. Road trips or international travel to visit family were the most memorable and preserved in pictures. Other activities included courses in photography and art, hunting for game with family and making homemade wine.
Ben was preceded in death by his wife, Jean; sister, Ione Maimer (Kansas City, KS); brothers, John Maimer (Kansas City, KS) and Anthony Maimer (Fredericksburg, TX). His grandsons; Dustin and Daniel Maimer and granddaughter Joy Feuerborn also preceded him in death.
Ben is survived by his brother: David Maimer and wife, Terry; daughters; Kathleen Allen Steiner and husband, Howard (Rapid City, SD); daughter, Ann Feuerborn (Boise, ID); Vivan Strnad and husband Ray (Sun City, AZ) and Mary Maimer (Federal Way, WA). His sons: Neil Maimer and his significant other, Sharon Plager (Ammon, ID); Mike Maimer Boise, ID), Mark Maimer and wife, Cheri (Green Ridge, MO), and Paul Maimer and wife, Heidi (Boise, ID). He is also survived by 15 grandchildren, 13 great grandchildren and 1 great-great grandchild.
Visitation was May 22nd at Eddy-Birchard Funeral Home and Service May 23rd at St. Philip Neri Catholic Church. Burial at Holy Cross Cemetery. Memorials are to the Miami County Art Guild or the Osawatomie Historical Museum. Send c/o Eddy-Birchard Funeral Home P.O. Box 430 Osawatomie, KS 66064.
