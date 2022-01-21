Benjamin David Kelsey of Silverton, Oregon, Age 42, passed away on January 5th. A Celebration of Life will be held for the public on January 22nd in Paola, KS, at the Miami County Fairgrounds at 1:00.
In lieu of flowers we are asking for financial assistance for the family to ease the burden with expenses and bills in the months to come. Ben was the primary financial provider as his wife Amanda has been a stay at home mother caring for their 4 children and family over the years. Donations can be made by going to www.gofundme.com and search for Help The Kelsey Family or if mailing you may mail to P.O. Box 61, Paola, KS 66071 and make checks out to Amanda Kelsey.
For a full obituary please visit www.ungerfuneralchapel.com.
