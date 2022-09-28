Benjamin Franklin Medlin was born on March 25, 1929, in Seymour, Missouri, to Pierce Edward Medlin and Edith Bennett Medlin. He was the fourth child of thirteen children. He joined the 578th Engineer Combat Battalion of the Army in January of 1951 and served in the Korean War.

Benjamin passed away on September 19, 2022, at the age of 93 at Rock Creek Nursing Home in Ottawa, Ks. He was preceded in death by his wife Patricia Mae Elwood Johnson Medlin, his parents Pierce and Edith Medlin, brothers Manual, Warren Junior (June), Walt, Bobby and two sisters Nadine and Darline.

