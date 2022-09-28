Benjamin Franklin Medlin was born on March 25, 1929, in Seymour, Missouri, to Pierce Edward Medlin and Edith Bennett Medlin. He was the fourth child of thirteen children. He joined the 578th Engineer Combat Battalion of the Army in January of 1951 and served in the Korean War.
Benjamin passed away on September 19, 2022, at the age of 93 at Rock Creek Nursing Home in Ottawa, Ks. He was preceded in death by his wife Patricia Mae Elwood Johnson Medlin, his parents Pierce and Edith Medlin, brothers Manual, Warren Junior (June), Walt, Bobby and two sisters Nadine and Darline.
He is survived by Jane (Jim) Oliver of Hillsdale, Blanche Stephens, Olathe, Jerry Lee Medlin of Baldwin City, Mary Burns of Spring Hill, Lorraine Roth of Olathe, Margie Wiltse Merriam, and numerous nieces and nephews.
Ben won first place in the Miami County Spelling Bee against all first graders. He excelled during his school years.
Ben was employed many years at Schutte’s Lumber in Kansas City, Ks.
