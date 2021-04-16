August 11, 1978 — March 16, 2021
Benjamin Wayne Wurtz, age 42 of Paola, Kansas, passed away on March 16, 2021, at St. Lukes Hospital, Kansas City, MO.
Ben was born August 11, 1978 in Paola, Kansas, the son of Scott Wayne Wurtz and Mary Kay Walters Wurtz.
He attended Spring Hill School.
He was preceded in death by his brother Hans Eric Wurtz, grandparents Chuck and Fern Walters, Norman and Carol Minden and Willie and Lois Wurtz.
Survivors include his father Scott Wurtz (Tammy) of Merritt Island, Florida; his mother Mary Callaway of Paola; son Anthony of Overland Park; daughter Kayleigh of Paola; step-sister Nicole Enright of Lyndon, KS; step-brother Michael Enright; step-sister Maria Lagutkina of Spring City, PA.
Cremation with private family burial at Fontana Cemetery, Fontana, KS.
Celebration of Life will be held May 8th from 2:00 -5:00 pm at Paola Eagles, 26433 Eagle Drive, Paola, KS 66071
