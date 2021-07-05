Benny C. Diaz 81, formerly from Paola, Kansas, passed away on July 1st in Dade City, Florida.
Benny retired from the City of Paola where he worked for many years
Benny is survived by his wife Betty, son Benny Joe (JoAnn), daughter Tina, grandson Shaun and RB, granddaughters Amber and Shannon and many great grandsons and great granddaughters.
Benny was processed in death by his parents, brothers and sisters and his grandson Gerald.
Benny is loved and missed by many family and friend.
