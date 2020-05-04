Bernetta Lynn Croxton Toll, 73, gained her heavenly wings and joined God in heaven on Wednesday, April 29, 2020. She passed this life peacefully at Olathe Hospice where she had been recently transferred from her home.
Bernetta was born December 6, 1946, to her parents, George H. & Pauline Gray Croxton in Paola. Paola remained Bernetta's home for her entire life, graduating from Paola High School in 1964. Her church membership was at First Christian Church of Paola.
She had various jobs over the years, but all were service to her community, either to the children or senior citizens of Paola. Service to others was her lifestyle, often putting the needs of others before herself. Bernetta will be missed by many and always loved by those who truly knew her.
Family members who have passed before her were parents, grandparents and stepdaughter, Dacia.
She is survived by her husband, Ben of the home, stepson Thad and stepdaughter
Allegra, cousins Leo Gray and Karen Browning, and a whole host of friends in the area.
A memorial service will be held at shelter house in Paola's Wallace Park, on Wednesday 11 AM. Final resting place will be Miami Memorial Gardens. Memorials may be given to charities of one's choice.
