Bernice Stainbrook

June 21, 1928 – November 9, 2019
Bernice Marie Ellsworth Stainbrook, age 91, passed away peacefully on Saturday, November 9, 2019 in San Antonio, Texas. She was born in Fontana, Kansas on June 21, 1928 to Clarence and Jenny (Keitel) Ellsworth. She had one sister, Mildred, 10 years older, and one brother, Albert, 8 years older. On September 9, 1947, she married John Richard Stainbrook. They were married 40 years and had 7 children.
Bernice grew up on a farm and attended Stony Point, a one room school house for 8 years, then 4 years at Parker Rural High School. She also attended Ursuline Academy, Pittsburg State University, and Johnson County Jr. College. She taught school during WWII when there was a shortage of teachers. She worked retail jobs with JC Penny’s, Sears, Foleys, & Dillard’s. Later she worked at QVC as a customer service associate. In 1990, she served in the Peace Corps in Ochos Rios, Jamaica.
From 2000-2008, she worked at Grand Tetons Lodge Company of Coulter Bay in Jackson, Wyoming serving in the Activities programs. In 2010 she volunteered at Snow Mountain Ranch YMCA of the Rockies in Granby, Colorado. She loved to travel. In August of 2011 she became a resident of Stone Oak Care Center after her heart attack. She was the volunteer mail person or “UPS lady” for some time. She loved people and loved to socialize. Bernice will be remembered for her energy, enthusiasm, sense of humor, and love of her family. She will be greatly missed.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, John Richard Stainbrook and son, Bruce Aral Stainbrook. Bernice is survived by her children, Richard Stainbrook, Patricia Stainbrook, Janiece Lucas and husband Raymond, Sherri Fourrier and husband Bernard, Debi Storms and husband Chris Beck, John W. Stainbrook and wife Karen; 15 grandchildren, 21 great-grandchildren, and 2 great-great grandchildren.
The family wishes to thank all the staff at Stone Oak Care Center for their love and care of our precious mother.
The family will receive friends from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. on Wednesday, November 13, 2019 at Porter Loring Mortuary North in San Antonio, Texas. Services will be on November 23, 2019 at 2:00 PM with Eddy Birchard Funeral Home in Osawatomie, Kansas. Donations may be made to Special Olympics.
