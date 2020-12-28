Berta Marie Isenhower, 88, of Paola, Kansas, passed away Friday, December 25, 2020.
Berta was born January 27, 1932, to Marie and Edmund Hauk in Klein Jestreb, Czechoslovakia. She grew up in Czechoslovakia and Germany.
On May 20, 1955, she married Herbert Isenhower in Amberg, Germany. After the couple lived in numerous places around the world while Herbert was in the military, they settled in Paola, Kansas, in 1969 and celebrated 48 years of marriage before Herbert passed away in 2003.
She was very much a home body where she loved spending time with her children and grandchildren, her family was always first. In addition to being a homemaker, she spent many years selling Avon throughout the community and volunteered at church. She also treasured sitting on her porch watching the wildlife and horses with her dog, Queenie, and enjoyed visiting with her neighbors.
Berta is preceded in death by her husband, Herbert, and her brother, Hermann Hauk.
Berta is survived by her son, Larry and his wife Jacque Isenhower, Osawatomie, Kansas; son, Jerry and his wife Kim Isenhower, Overland Park, Kansas; daughter, Robin and her husband Rick Worley, Hardin, Missouri; brother, Edwin Hauk and his wife Girtie, West Germany; seven grandchildren, Jeremy Isenhower, Jeanine McCullough, Crystal McCullough, Nikki Dawkins, Lauren Bowden, Taylor Mulholland, Sean Worley; and eleven great-grandchildren, Taylor DeLeon, Caleb Bazer, Reese Isenhower, Rileigh Isenhower, Decker Isenhower, Dalton Dawkins, Kalyn Wood, Brady Bowden, Barrett Bowden, Tess Worley and Trent Worley.
Visitation will be 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. Thursday, December 31, 2020 followed by Funeral Service at 11:00 a.m. at Dengel & Son Louisburg Chapel, burial in the Louisburg Cemetery.
Memorial Contributions to the Donor’s choice C/O Dengel & Son Mortuary
P.O. Box 669 Louisburg, KS 66053
To read full obituary online, please visit www.dengelmortuary.com Arr: Dengel & Son Louisburg Chapel 1 Aquatic Dr. Louisburg, KS 66053 913-837-4310
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.