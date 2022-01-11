Bertie William (Bert) Edwards was born on September 28, 1962. He was the fourth child born to Bertie LaVell and Frances (Black) Edwards. He was born in Paola, Kansas. His father passed away when Bert was three years old. Bert was the fourth Bertie in his family.
Bert attended Osawatomie schools and graduated in 1980. He then attended Pittsburg State University graduating in 1982 from their Automotive Technology Program. He began his professional career in Osawatomie. He worked for various businesses in Miami, Johnson, and Shawnee County. He also worked construction, in the oil fields, and painted aircrafts for two different companies.
Bert was an avid Motocross racer. He raced throughout Kansas, Missouri, and Illinois. He started this adventure with the help of his grandfather on a small engine home-made mini bike. He was gifted in his ability to ride dirt bikes. His most famous race was at Arrowhead Stadium where he competed twice. Many Miami County residents shared his journey. This passion was cut short by physical injuries.
He was gifted in restoring cars and trucks. His efforts included interiors, exterior and the engines all on his own. His favorites were his red Chevelle and gray Chevy truck.
Bert loved the Kansas City Chiefs, Kansas City Royals, and KU Basketball. He spent much time with his grandfather hunting and fishing. Another thing he loved was NASCAR.
Bert loved children. Although he was not blessed with his own, he had many special relationships including his nieces and nephews. One special great niece, Parker Rae, was scheduled to be born on his birthday and she arrived as planned. They called themselves ´Birthday Buddies´. She adored her Uncle Bert.
He is preceded in death by his parents, sister Pamela, and his grandparents.
Bert is survived by his brother, Jeffery Edwards (Marsha), sisters, Cheryl Smith (Derrick) and Susan Hood (Curtis). His nieces and nephews are Aaron Edwards, Christina Edwards O’Ferrell, Nicole Zwick, Kenton Zwick, Ryan Zwick, Derrick (DJ) Smith, Devan Smith, James Reeder, Indy Hood, and Gunner Hood. He has three great nephews and five great nieces.
Graveside Service Sunday, January 16, 2022 2:00 PM Osawatomie Cemetery. Memorials are to the funeral home to help with services. Send c/o Eddy-Birchard Funeral Home P.O. Box 430 Osawatomie, KS 66064.
