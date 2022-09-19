Beth Rene Thompson, 40, of rural Paola, KS, passed away unexpectedly Sunday, September 11, 2022.
Beth was born at St. Luke’s Hospital, in Kansas City, MO, on March 31, 1982, to Gary Thompson and Joanne (Meyer) Thompson.
Visitation for family and friends will be held Friday, September 30, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. followed by a memorial service at 11:00 a.m., at Dengel & Son Mortuary – Louisburg, 1 Aquatic Dr., Louisburg, KS. Friends and family members will gather at the Thompson Farm following the services.
Beth grew up on a farm in rural Miami County, attended Louisburg schools and graduated from Louisburg High School class of 2000.
Beth was married to Benjamin Ming, of Louisburg, KS, in 2003. They had one child, Maggie Rene Ming. The marriage dissolved in 2005, but they continued a relationship raising their daughter, Maggie.
In 2009, Beth married and divorced J. Grasle, of Granite City, IL. She reverted to her maiden name after terminating their relationship and severing all ties.
Beth lent a helping hand to all people she met who were struggling from domestic violence, drug addiction, and homelessness to offer encouragement and support. Struggling through many hardships and challenges, she held various positions with multiple employers over the years, including Fred P. Otts, Tanners, Airbnb and, most recently, at Amazon, Kansas City, KS warehouse in quality assurance. Beth was always well liked by coworkers, customers, and her supervisors, and continued friendships with many of her former coworkers as well as school friends.
When not working, Beth was an avid sports fan, following all the area sports teams, including the KU Jayhawks, KC Royals, Sporting KC, and especially, the Kansas City Chiefs. Her favorite activity was tailgating at a Chiefs game or gathering at a watch party. She also loved spending time with her 3-yr-old niece, Annabelle Thompson.
Survivors include daughters, Maggie Rene Ming, of Louisburg, KS, and Emma Marie Duckworth, of Lawrence, KS; parents, Gary and Joanne (Meyer) Thompson; siblings, Melissa Thompson Steinke (Jason); Jessica Thompson Duckworth; William Thompson (Danielle); Joseph Thompson Frogge (Alex); many nieces and a nephew, and many cousins, all of whom she maintained a good relationship.
Preceding her in death are her grandparents, Murde and Eva (Dingus) Thompson, of Kansas City, KS, and Lloyd and Eufemia (Rodriguez) Meyer, of Metairie, LA, her aunt, Joyce (Meyer) Jung, of Merced, CA, and uncle, Chester W. Thompson, of Kansas City, KS.
The family suggests memorial contributions to Safehome, Inc., a domestic violence shelter for domestic violence victims and their children, c/o Dengel & Son Mortuary PO Box 669, Louisburg, KS 66053.
