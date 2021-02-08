Bettie Ore passed away February 5, 2021, at her home.
Bettie Irene Garrison Ore was born June 24, 1920, in Topeka, Kansas. She was the daughter of Dr. William Allen and Bessie Atchison Garrison. She grew up in the town of Waverly, Kansas, and graduated as Valedictorian of the class of 1938. She entered Kansas University when it was called Kansas State Agriculture College and graduated in 1942 with a Smith Hughes degree in Home Economics. She taught in several eastern high schools for eight years.
In April 8th, 1946, she married Carey E. Ore who was returning from WWII. They moved to Memphis, Tennessee, where he attended The Southern College of Optometry. Upon his graduation, they moved and he began a practice in Paola, Kansas. In subsequent years, three sons were born to them; Kevin Lee, John Colin and Robert Allen. Mrs. Ore participated in many community affairs and was a co-founding member of the Miami County Historical Society in 1965. She was a 50-year member of the Daughters of the American Revolution and a 60-year member of Beta Sigma Phi.
In 2004, Governor Sebelius presented her with a certificate honoring her for work in the Audio Reader program at the University of Kansas. She drove from Paola to Lawrence weekly, for more than 20 years, to make tapes for the visually impaired. Through this work, she became acquainted with service dogs, enjoyed talking about them and made several trips to Washington Kansas, to visit the KSDS Assistance Dogs Service Dog center.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, her son Colin and her beloved grandmother, Nannie F. Atchison. Left to mourn are her sons: Kevin Lee Ore and wife Valeria of Las Vegas, NV, J. Colin’s partner of many years, Michelle, of Grandview, MO, Robert A. Ore and Mary Lasseter of Louisburg, KS, grandsons Russell with wife Angela, Stephen with wife Kayla, mother of his children, Linda DeWick, along with several nieces and nephews.
Graveside will be Tuesday February 9th at 1:30 p.m. at Fort Leavenworth Cemetery where Dr. Ore is buried. Memorials can be made to the Miami County Historical Society and KSDS in Washington, KS. Arrangements by Dengel and Son Mortuary 305 N. Pearl Paola, KS 66071.
To leave condolences, or to leave a memory of Bettie, please go the share memory tab at www.dengelmortuary.com.
