Betty Bodenhamer, age 89, of Greeley, Kansas, passed away on Friday, July 9, 2021, at the Anderson County Hospital in Garnett, Kansas.
Betty Ann Pimper was born on June 20, 1932, at Ohiowa, Nebraska. She was the first of two daughter's born to Herman and Marie (Baloun) Pimper. Betty was born during the Depression, and times were hard. The Pimper's moved 23 times in 22 years, but she persevered and graduated from Burlington High School with the Class of 1951.
After graduating from high school, Betty left for Emporia to attend beauty school. When she completed her training, she went to work in a salon in Iola. Attending town dances with her peers was something she enjoyed very much, and it was at one of these dances she met the love of her life - Jay Bodenhamer. She became Betty Ann Bodenhamer on May 29, 1960, in Iola, Kansas, when she was united in marriage to Jay Bodenhamer. They made their home in Greeley, Kansas.
Betty's world expanded tremendously after Jay taught her how to drive a car. She was proud of her role as a stay-at-home mom, raising their two daughters, Ruth and Donna. On the side, Betty continued her passion for hairstyling out of their home for the ladies of Greeley. Betty was also a great cook and incredible seamstress. Her pies will be missed at family and community dinners. Leaving grandma's house meant leaving with a bag of cookies. One of her greatest joys was her grandchildren, and she enjoyed making them quilts, going to their different school and 4-H events. Betty was a member of the United Methodist Church of Greeley.
Betty was preceded in death by her parents; and her husband, Jay D. Bodenhamer on December 18, 2019.
Betty is survived by her daughters, Ruth Pracht and husband Bill of Westphalia, Kansas, Donna Guilfoyle and husband Ron of Louisburg, Kansas; six grandchildren, Becky Guilfoyle, Ericka Jimenez and husband, Nick, Rachel Wilson and husband, Darrel, Ethan Pracht and wife, Maryssa, Brian Guilfoyle, and Wyatt Pracht; six great grandchildren, Max, Eva and Whitt Jimenez, Marley Wilson, Bentley and Cohen Pracht; and one sister, Ruby Smith of Lockport, Illinois.
Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m., Friday, July 16, 2021, at Feuerborn Family Funeral Service, Garnett. Betty's family will greet friends from 6:00-8:00 p.m., Thursday evening at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made to the 4-H Foundation and left in care of the funeral home. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.feuerbornfuneral.com.
