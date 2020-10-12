Betty Brown

BETTY M. BROWN
1933-2020
Betty Marie Brown, 87, Paola, KS, passed away 10/6/2020 at her home. Rosary 9:30am, Friday, 10/16/2020; Mass 10am, Friday, 10/16/2020 at Holy Trinity in Paola followed by inurnment at Holy Cross Cemetery.
She was born in Marshall, MO, to Bessie and Al Huesgen on June 3, 1933. She grew up in Marshall until her junior year. She then attended and graduated from a private school in St. Louis, MO.
After graduation, she moved to KC, MO, where she worked as a beautician off the Plaza. Betty then married Jerry R. Brown, together they had five children.
She was very active in her church and various groups who helped the handicapped.
In 1969, they moved to Paola so that their daughter could attend Lake Mary Center. Betty remained a devoted stay-at-home mom and wife until her husband passed in 2006. She then lived out her life in the family home with her daughter while welcoming friends and family.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband of 50 years Jerry, sister Teresa Frost, and two brothers Robert and Phillip Huesgen.
Betty is survived by her brother Frank Huesgen (Joyce) of Blue Springs, MO; sister Elaine Gonzales of Ft. Worth, TX; her children Phyllis Brown and Teresa Conner of Paola, Margaret Brown of Lawrence, Andrew Brown of Hillsdale, and Tim Brown (Elizabeth) of Olathe; grandchildren Elizabeth Baker (Matthew) of Memphis, TN, Jeffery Conner (Justine) of Osawatomie, and Racheal Hill of Osawatomie; great-grandchildren Lily Conner, Jeff Jr., and Clayton Conner, Xaviar Hays, Quinn, Bryana, and Sawyer Baker, Mason Hill, Olivia and Warren Crabtree; many nieces, nephews, and those who called her Grandma Betty who she loved very much.
Cremation by Dengel & Son Mortuary-Crematory, Paola Chapel.
