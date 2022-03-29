Betty E. Verhaeghe, 97, of Olathe, passed away on January 12, 2021 (last year), at Olathe Hospice House.
Prayers of the Rosary will be Saturday, April 2nd, 2022, at 11:30 a.m. at Holy Rosary Catholic Church in Wea, KS, followed by a Celebration of Life from Noon to 2:00 in the Parish Hall.
To leave a message for the family and view the full obituary, visit www.Penwellgabelkc.com
