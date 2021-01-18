Betty E. Verhaeghe, 97, of Olathe, passed away on January 12, 2021, at Olathe Hospice House. She was born on September 13, 1923, to Thomas and Pearl (Stumpff) Frost in Shawnee, Kansas.
Betty worked as a secretary for North American (Aircraft Manufacturing) and for other businesses, but spent most of her life as a homemaker/farm wife, and enjoyed raising her children.
On May 26, 1951, she married Arthur D. Verhaeghe, and they made their home in Olathe (now Overland Park). She was a member of Queen of the Holy Rosary Wea parish for almost 70 years. She was a quilter there and a member of the Altar Society. One of her favorite Sunday rituals was to go to the early Mass and then on to breakfast (McDonald’s being a favorite) with various family members. Betty loved gardening, sold eggs and had an egg route. She learned to cook farm meals and her grandkids loved her cherry pies. She loved her canaries that she had over the years and always loved cardinals. She had many cats and dogs she loved on, too. Betty loved quilting and sewing. She made clothes for family members and lap quilts.
She lived at the farm (starting in 1951) until a fall in early 2019. She then went to live at Vintage Park in Gardner (they were wonderful to her there). Her final 10 days were at Olathe Hospice House where we know she would have said that they were “angels here on Earth” because of the amazing and kind care.
Betty loved staying close with family and friends. She’d always say “Glad you came. When are you coming back?”
Betty is survived by her loving daughter, Anita (Harvey) Felzke, sons, Melvin (Loretta) Verhaeghe and Gordon (JoAnn) Verhaeghe. She is also survived by her seven grandchildren (Robert, Sara, Matt, Rebecca, Kelsey, Regina, and Elizabeth), seven great-grandchildren (Brooklynn, Breanna, Jenna, Walker, Cameron, Olivia, Josie), and sister-in-law, Flo Frost. There are many nieces and nephews and cousins that Betty treasured having in her life, too.
She was preceded in death by her husband, parents, and two brothers, Eugene and Bill. There are also many sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law and other relatives and friends that she is reuniting with now in heaven.
No services are planned at this time, but a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
Memorials are suggested to the Queen of the Holy Rosary (in Betty’s name), 22779 Metcalf, Bucyrus, KS 66013.
To leave a message for the family and view updated service information, please visit www.PenwellGabelKC.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.