1934-2021
Betty Johnson, age 86, of Paola, passed away July 17, 2021, at North Point Skilled Nursing in Paola.
She was born July 31, 1934, at Coffeyville, Kansas, the daughter of Gene and Georgia (Robinson) Noland. She graduated from Field Kindley High School in Coffeyville with the Class of 1952.
She was united in marriage to Bob Johnson on November 1, 1952, at Coffeyville. They made their home in Coffeyville until they moved to Liberal in 1957. They became the parents of four children Peggy, Kenneth, Bobby, and Nichelle.
Betty worked for a short time at True Value Hardware in Paola. She had also worked as a consultant for Home Interiors.
She was a member of the Red Hat Ladies Club and the Paola Optimist Club. Betty enjoyed trout fishing. Her favorite pastime was playing Scrabble.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Bob, grandson Kyle, sister Beverly, brothers Jimmie and Bobbie, and son-in-law Bill.
She is survived by her daughter Peggy Redenbaugh of Paola; son Kenneth of Overland Park; son Bobby of rural Osawatomie; daughter Nichelle Johnson of Overland Park; six grandchildren Codi Cutburth, Riley Redenbaugh, Kallista, Kolten, Micha (Kirstin), and Morgan Johnson; four great grandchildren Taylor, Charles, Scarlett, and Hollyn; many other relatives and friends.
A memorial visitation will be held from 1:00 to 2:00 p.m., Sunday, July 25, 2021, followed by a memorial service at 2:00 p.m. at Dengel & Son Mortuary-Crematory, 305 N. Pearl St., Paola, KS, 66071.
Memorials are to Paola Optimist Club or North Point Skilled Nursing Facility Activity Fund. www.dengelmortuary.com
