Betty “Joyce” Nicholas, 81, of Louisburg, Kansas, passed away February 24, 2022.

Visitation will be held at 10:00 a.m. Thursday, March 3, 2022, with the funeral service to follow at 11:00 a.m. at Dengel & Son Mortuary.

Interment Louisburg Cemetery

www.dengelmortuary.com

Arr: Dengel & Son Mortuary Louisburg Chapel 1 Aquatic Dr. Louisburg, KS 66053 913-837-4310

