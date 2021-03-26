1939-2021
Betty Kay Barton, 81, completed her circle of life on March 23, 2021.
The daughter of Elbert L and Annie Trammell Elmore, she was born on October 9, 1939 in Spearville, Kansas. Betty was a fraternal twin, she and Bobby were the youngest of twelve siblings.
The daughter of an ice plant manager/farmer and a homemaker, Betty grew up sewing her own clothing, doing the heavy housework for her parents and siblings, working on her brother Otto’s farm and playing baseball and winning foot races with her brothers. Betty attended schools in Trousdale, Kinsley, Wichita and Morehead, graduating from Labette County High School in 1957.
Betty married a girlfriend's oldest brother, Max N. Barton, on May 19, 1957, in Cherryvale, Kansas. They had two children, three grandchildren, and three great grandchildren. They resided in Parsons, Russell, Kansas City, Fort Scott, and Oklahoma City, moving to Paola in 1971, before settling in rural Louisburg in 1986.
Betty enjoyed her family, pets, playing board games, badminton and croquet, assembling puzzles and embroidering, tending her houseplants and flowers, going for rides with her husband on their motorcycle, picnicking, fishing, writing and receiving letters and cards, and contributing her signature potato salad and deviled eggs to family dinners.
Betty worked hard ensuring that her family was well fed and well entertained by having things loaded up for camping and fishing trips every weekend, by preserving massive amounts of garden produce, and by learning the fine art of being an outdoorsman’s wife.
Betty held several short term jobs over the years but her favorites were as a file clerk for TWA, and as a donut maker at the Louisburg cider mill. She received her CNA certificate in 1984 and cared for patients in Miami County.
Betty was preceded in death by her parents, three sisters, Erna, Verna, and Ethel; eight brothers, Lester, Bernes, Wayne, Otto, Marion, Elbert, Floyd and Bob; two brother-in-laws, Ed Bottoms and Clifford Windle; five sister-in-laws, Maribelle Martin, Mae Monaghan, Pat Cox, Carolyn Henry and Ann Fryar; her husband, Max, and her son, Tony Norris Barton.
Betty is survived by her daughter Mitzi Barton (Wes) Hutcherson of Casa Grande, Az and her daughter-in-law, Lisa Fri Barton; granddaughter Miranda Hutcherson (Slavko) Pavlovic and grandsons Tony Mitchell (Megan) Barton and Jason Barton; great-grandchildren Abram, Zane, and Marlowe Barton, many dear nieces and nephews, and childhood friend Marilyn Bretches Carter.
Graveside services will be held at 2 p.m., Friday, March 26, 2021 at Osawatomie Cemetery under the direction of Dengel & Son Mortuary - Paola Chapel. In lieu of donations, in memory of Betty and Max, please take a walk in the woods, plant a flower garden, adopt a homeless pet, have a family portrait taken or pick up a pen and write a real letter to someone you love. www.dengelmortuary.com.
