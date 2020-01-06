Betty Reynolds

Betty L. Reynolds, 84, Linn, Kansas, formerly of Overland Park, Kansas, died on December 25, 2019, at the Linn Community Nursing Home.
Betty was born October 13, 1935 to William Hofmann Austin and Mildred Ann (Livesay) Austin in Kansas City, Missouri.
Betty was a member of the Baptist church. She attended Shawnee Mission (North) High School graduating in 1954. Betty enjoyed supervising a card line at Hallmark Cards in downtown Kansas City. On August 2, 1959, Betty was united in marriage to James E. Reynolds at the First Baptist Church, Mission Kansas.
Betty enjoyed crafting and growing plants. She loved tending her gardens and collecting antique glass. But most of all, Betty was a devoted wife and mother. Her sole purpose was raising a family and being a homemaker. Preceding her in death are her parents, a sister Norma Jean Ulledahl and a grandson Kyle Reynolds.
Survivors include her husband James, her children Debbie Bokelman and husband Scott - Washington, Kansas; William S. Reynolds and wife Beverly -Shawnee, Kansas; James E. Reynolds and wife Laura – Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. She cherished her nine grandchildren. Betty also leaves behind a sister Carol Benjamin, brother-in-laws Jay Reynolds and wife Sharon, Irvin Reynolds and wife Bessie and Vernon Ulledahl. She had numerous cousins, nieces and nephews.
Betty fought Alzheimer’s in her last years and succumbed to the ravages of this disease. Norma, her sister suffered from Alzheimer’s as well. The family greatly appreciates a memorial donation to the Alzheimer’s Association in her name and can be made at: act.alz.org/donate.
A private family graveside service will be held at the Spring Hill Cemetery, Spring Hill, Kansas, in the future.
