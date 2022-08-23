Betty Walters sadly and unexpectedly passed away last week, she was 81 years of age.
She was a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and aunt. She will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.
Betty was born in Ft. Scott, KS, to Everett Roland Wheeler and Margaret Louise Henness, the oldest of six children born to the couple. She attended school in Osawatomie, graduating high school in 1958. In October, she married Larry W. Walters of Garnett, whom she met on a blind date, the couple celebrated nearly 65 years together and had one daughter, Stephanie Chamberlain, all of Lawrence.
Betty worked several jobs in her lifetime including a nurse’s aide, waitress, cashier, and housekeeper, but nothing was more important to her than her family. She enjoyed spending time with her sisters, brothers, nieces, and nephews at family gatherings and camping trips at the lake.
Betty is survived by her husband and daughter of the home, one granddaughter, two great-grandchildren, one sister, and many nieces and nephews.
The family suggests donations to the Douglas County Visiting Nurses Association or to the family to help with expenses, a memorial service will be announced at a later date.
Obituaries for the Miami County Republic are $10 for the first 70 words. More information may be presented for an additional fee. For fee information, please consult your funeral director or call (913) 294-2311.
Funeral homes may fax information to (913) 294-5318 or email to obits@miconews.com. Please include your contact information. Photos may be emailed in jpeg format. Deadline to run in the printed paper is 10 a.m. on Tuesday. The Miami County Republic publishes on Wednesday.
Private-party obituaries are taken 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, except on holidays.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.