Betty Sue Stainbrook, age 80, passed away September 30, 2021.
Funeral 11 am Friday, October 8, 2021, Schneider Funeral Home and Crematory, La Cygne Chapel. Burial in Prairie Home Cemetery. Visitation10 am to service time. Contributions are suggested to the Alzheimer's Foundation.
