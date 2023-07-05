Betty White, age 85, formerly of Paola, passed peacefully June 30, 2023, at Rossville Healthcare and Rehab, Rossville, Kansas.
Visitation: 10 a.m. - 11 a.m., Saturday, July 8, 2023, followed by the funeral at 11 a.m. at Dengel & Son Mortuary-Crematory, 305 N. Pearl St., Paola, KS, 66071. Burial: Hillsdale Cemetery. Memorials are to the American Cancer Society and can be sent in care of the funeral home.
Betty was born October 1, 1937, in Highfill, Arkansas, to Woodrow and Evelyn (Inscoe) Rone.
She was united in marriage to Darrel White on June 10, 1956, and to this union they had three children: Diana Kay, Scott, and Lisa. Darrel preceded her in death November 17, 2005.
She was a homemaker, later she worked at King Radio which she retired from.
Betty and Darrel lived on a farm in Lane where they raised crops, worked the fields putting up hay and raised cattle and horses. Betty lived there until Darrel's passing. She then moved to Paola.
She made a big impact on staff and residents of Rossville Healthcare. She had many friends and kept them hopping.
Betty had a strong devotion to the Lord and was a devoted member of the Church of Christ.
She was preceded in death by her husband Darrel, her parents, her brother Wayne Rone, and her grandson Rodney White.
She leaves behind her children Diana Kay Dalton (Will), Lisa Ritch (Wes), and Scott White; 9 grandchildren; and 23 great grandchilldren. She is also survived by her sister Wanda Kern (Alvin) and her brother Vernon Rone (Peggy) as well as many nieces and nephews.
Betty was very loved and will be missed by many. Rest in peace sweet angel.
Obituaries for the Miami County Republic are $10 for the first 70 words. More information may be presented for an additional fee. For fee information, please consult your funeral director or call (913) 294-2311.
Funeral homes may fax information to (913) 294-5318 or email to obits@miconews.com. Please include your contact information. Photos may be emailed in jpeg format. Deadline to run in the printed paper is 10 a.m. on Tuesday. The Miami County Republic publishes on Wednesday.
Private-party obituaries are taken 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, except on holidays.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.