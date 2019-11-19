Betty Zumbrunnen, 97, of Spring Hill KS, passed away peacefully November 15, 2019 at Spring Hill Care and Rehab.
Visitation will be 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, November 20, 2019 with the funeral service to follow at 11:00 a.m. at Dengel & Son Mortuary Louisburg Chapel, Louisburg, KS. Burial in the Louisburg Cemetery.
Betty was born in Kansas City, KS September 7, 1922 to John and Letis Bonnell. Betty was united in marriage to John Zumbrunnen on December 2, 1939 in Troy, Ks. They raised their family in Louisburg, Ks.
Betty Volunteered at the Louisburg Library. She worked as a nurse aid at Miami County Hospital for 15 years. She also worked as a Foster Grandparent for 4 years.
In her spare time, Betty enjoyed reading, jigsaw puzzles, crossword puzzles and slot machines. Her greatest joy was time spent with her family.
In addition to her parents, she was proceeded in death by, John, siblings, Doris Gage, Marian Sims, Norval Bonnell and Bonnie Ikerd, daughter, Dixie, son, Ron and daughter in law Cathy.
Betty is survived by her sister, Norma Taggart, son, Gary Zumbrunnen, daughter, Barbara Griffith (Terry), daughter, Sharon Zumbrunnen (Glenn) and daughter in law, Connie Zumbrunnen. Grandchildren, Sara Boswell (Blaine), Heather MacDowell (Kevin), Erica Warren (Jon), Brian Zumbrunnen (Rachel), Jimmy Zumbrunnen, and Kraig Zumbrunnen (Kristy). Great Grandchildren, Lindsey (Kirk), Alexa (Blake), Valerie, Charlotte, Zane, Kia, Bret, Keyahna and Kaiden. Great Great Grandchildren, Austin, Lucas, Ali, Darrel, Lucian and Kenzie.
In lieu of flowers the family suggests memorial contributions to the Louisburg Library or Crossroads Hospice.
To leave a special message for the family online, please visit www.dengelmortuary.com
Arr: Dengel & Son Mortuary Louisburg Chapel 1 Aquatic Dr. Louisburg, KS 66053 913-837-4310
