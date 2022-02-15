1933-2022
Beverly (Bev) Anne Knapp, passed away February 12, 2022, at her home in Paola, Kansas, at the age of 88.
Bev was born November 26, 1933, in Centerville, KS, to Harry and Bernice Quantaince. Bev graduated from Parker High School in 1951. Bev ran a grocery store in Centerville early in her life. She had a career as a medical secretary at KU Medical Center.
Bev married Calvin Knapp on November 3, 1978. They made their home in Wellsville, Kansas, where they were both involved in the Wellsville community. Bev moved to Paola upon the passing of Calvin. In Paola, Bev was a member of the Lighthouse Church as well as the senior center where she enjoyed fellowship, bible study and cards with friends.
Notably, Bev was a loving wife, mother and grandmother. She was a published children’s author, piano teacher, wild life rescuer, foster grandma for elementary students, and baker of cookies.
Bev was preceded in death by her parents Harry and Bernice Quaintance; husband Calvin Knapp; son
Dana Bigelow; and daughter Deb Burchett. She is survived by her son Larry Bigelow (Jeanne); bonus son Tracey Knapp (Ruth Ann); granddaughters Jami Thomas (Aaron) and Joni Reed (Andrew); grandsons Josiah (Shannon), Jonathan, Judah (Hannah), Joel, Jesse, Jason Bigelow, J.D. Knapp, and Brock Knapp; sisters Sue Dumcum and Jacquelyn Smith; 7 great grandchildren; many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Lighthouse Church in Paola.
Celebration of life will be held Wednesday, February 16, 2022, at Lighthouse Church at 1:30 under the direction of Dengel & Son Mortuary, 305 N. Pearl St., Paola, Ks, 66071.
