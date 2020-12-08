1926-2020
Beverly Marie Clemens, age 94, of Paola passed away December 3, 2020, at the Kansas City Hospice House.
Burial of ashes will be at a later date. Memorials may be made to the Holy Trinity Catholic Church or Lakemary Center in care of Dengel and Son Mortuary, 305 N. Pearl, Paola, Kansas 66071.
She was born on November 9, 1926, in Paola, Kansas to Joseph and Frances (Casper) Balocca.
On October 27, 1945, she was united in marriage to James H. Clemens in Paola. Together they had four children. Beverly had a spirit of generosity and gave to numerous charitable organizations over the course of her life. She was a true joy and a friend to all.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, and son Michael B. Clemens.
Survivors are her children Frances “Tibby” Fort, Mary E. Stitt, and Joseph “Joe” Clemens, five grandchildren and five great grandchildren. She will be dearly missed by all.
