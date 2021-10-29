July 3, 1940 - November 27, 2020
Beverly was born in Quay, OK to Charles and Nancy Maxine Cochran. She moved to Kansas City in 1964 to work and has lived in the area ever since.
Beverly worked 17 years for Marshall & Brown, Arch; 5 years for A B May and 17 years for Walton Construction where she retired in 2007.
Beverly was a member of the KC Chapter of The National Association of Women in Construction (NAWIC) for about 15 years.
Beverly moved to Louisburg, KS in 2014.
A Celebration of Life will be held November 6th, 2021, at the Louisburg Senior Center at 11 a.m.
Burial in Yale, OK later.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.