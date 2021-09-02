Bill Eddy of Douglas County, Kansas, passed away on the morning of August 25, 2021, at the Homestead Assisted Living facility at Eudora, Kansas.
William Wyatt Eddy, Jr. "Bill" was born on September 18, 1932, in Osawatomie, Kansas, the son of William Wyatt Eddy, Sr. and Mary Nadine Eddy. He attended school in Osawatomie, graduating in the Class of 1950.
He attended Baker University where he played football, basketball, baseball, golf and track. He was active in the Delta Tau Delta Fraternity and served as Chapter Advisor for a number of years. After graduation from Baker he volunteered for the Army and spent 2 years at Ft. Bliss in El Paso, Texas.
After his military tour of duty, he began his career with Travelers Insurance Company - working first out of the Kansas City office in 1956 and transferring to the St. Louis office in 1963-64. It was in 1964 he received a call from Traylor and Calvin Insurance Agency in Lawrence, Kansas, where he was invited to become a partner. The company then became known as Calvin, Eddy and Kappelman and now is called CEK.
For many years Bill was an active member of the Lawrence Chamber of Commerce, United Way of Douglas County, Warm Hearts, Cottonwood and many other community organizations.
He married Janet Forsell of Bemidji, Minnesota in 1958 and they became the parents of three children: Beth, Sharon and Steve. Beth died of Leukemia at age 2 1/2, Bill and Janet were divorced in 1985, and in 1987 he married Virginia Ellis of Garnett, Kansas. Since 1988 they have resided on a small acreage in rural Douglas County between Lawrence and Baldwin.
Bill retired from the insurance business in 1992 and for many years he and Virginia have spent their time entertaining their grandchildren at their home and traveling on many wonderful trips. He enjoyed all sports-- particularly the Kansas City Royals, Kansas City Chiefs, the Jayhawks, golf, fishing, camping and hunting.
He had tickets for the Masters Golf Tournaments for about 10 years and shared those with many of his friends to enjoy along with them.
Bill was preceded in death by his parents, Bill and Nadine Eddy and his daughter, Beth. He is survived by his wife, Virginia of the home; Steve and Melissa Eddy of Prairie Village, KS; Sharon Eddy of Shawnee, KS; grandchildren Jack Eddy of Philadelphia, PA; Mary Beth Eddy of Washington, DC; Grant and Alexa Ellis of Shawnee, KS. Other survivors include; Mark and Donna Ellis of Mesa, AZ; Mike Ellis of Phoenix, AZ; Susan Ellis and Julie Ekdom of Yachats, Oregon.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Bill's memory to the Osawatomie High School Alumni Association for the Eddy Scholarship Fund P.O. Box 421 Osawatomie, KS 66064.
