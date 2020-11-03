1941-2020
Bill Rickman, 79, of rural Fontana, KS, passed away Nov. 1, 2020, at Kansas City Hospice House, Kansas City, Missouri.
A memorial visitation will be held from 3:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., Friday, Nov. 6, 2020, at the First United Methodist Church of Osawatomie followed by a memorial service at 6:30 p.m.
Survivors: wife Kay, daughter Jill, and son Bryan.
Memorials are to the Fellowship of Christian Athletes or the Bill Rickman Scholarship Fund, c/o Dengel & Son Mortuary – Crematory, 305 N. Pearl St., Paola, KS, 66071. www.dengelmortuary.com.
