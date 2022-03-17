Billy was born to the late Henry and Vera Kopp in Thayer MO on January 25, 1947. Billy went to be with Jesus on March 15, 2022. Billy was 75 years old.
He is survived by his beloved wife and high school sweetheart Carol Kopp and had just celebrated 56 years of marriage on March 5, 2022. He is also survived by his three children, Brian Kopp (Mary), Trinette Dimmett (Rick) and Janith Totten, his 11 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren. He is also survived by his brother Edward Kopp (Candy) and sister Janith Fike (Frank) and several nieces and nephews.
Billy served his country for 24 years in the US Air Force. He retired as a Master Sergeant in 1996.
Billy loved sports, especially football, where his favorite team was the Kansas City Chiefs. If there was a game on he was watching it.
There will be a Celebration of Life with Full Military Honors on April 23, 2022 at his daughter's home at 29591 Antioch Rd. Louisburg KS 66053. The celebration will begin at 2:00 and the Military Service will begin at 3:00. There will be food and refreshments following the service.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.