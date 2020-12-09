1961-2020
Billy Gene Fannan, 59, Paola, died 12/5/2020.
Graveside 1:00 p.m., 12/17/2020; viewing at 12:30 p.m. at Paola Cemetery under the direction of Dengel & Son Mortuary, 305 N. Pearl St., Paola, KS, 66071. Memorials are to Muscular Dystrophy.
Survivors: his children Levi (Shyla) Fannan, Cody Fannan, and Rachel Fannan; father Vernon Fannan; sisters Helen Gilliland and Barbara Windler; and five grandchildren Fynneas, Ophelia, Liam, Bethany, and Salem.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.