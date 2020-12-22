Billy Gene Fannan, age 59, of Paola, KS, passed away December 5, 2020.
Graveside service 1:00 p.m., Thursday, December 17, 2020, with viewing at 12:30 p.m. at the Paola Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorials are to Muscular Dystrophy.
Billy was born in Paola on April 25, 1961, to Vernon M. and Betty (Achey) Fannan.
He enjoyed hunting, fishing, and riding his motorcycle.
He was preceded in death by his mother, brother Anthony, and grandparents Ted and Georgia Achey.
Survivors are his children Levi (Shyla) Fannan, Cody Fannan, and Rachel Fannan; his father Vernon M. Fannan; sisters Helen Gilliland and Barbra Windler; brother Vernon L. Fannan; and five grandchildren Fynneas, Ophelia, Liam, Bethany, and Salem.
He will be dearly missed by family and friends.
