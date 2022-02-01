1940-2022
Billy Leon Coulter, 81, of Paola, Kansas, passed away Monday, January 31, 2022, at Miami County Medical Center.
Visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m., Saturday, February 5, 2022, at Dengel & Son Mortuary - Paola Chapel, Paola followed by a memorial service at 11:00 a.m.
Billy was born Sunday, November 17, 1940, in Brookfield, MO, the son of Jack W. and Catherine (Decker) Coulter. He graduated from Linneus, Missouri high school.
He served our country with the United States Army during the Vietnam War and was stationed in Germany. He was honorably discharged in 1962.
Billy was united in marriage to Connie Coulter May 15, 1981, in Miami, OK. They made their home in Kansas City, Kansas and later moved to Spring Hill. From Spring Hill, they moved to Paola in 2005.
He worked at Western Electric as a tool maker for 33 years.
His favorite pastime was photography. Wea Creek, Hilldale Lake, and Lake Miola were the three main locations for his photo shoots. He was quite the outdoorsman enjoying golfing, fishing, and hunting.
He was very active in his community, having served on many committees and various civic organizations.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his twin brother Buddy, his son William Michael Coulter, his step-mother Wilma F. Coulter, and granddaughter Jeannine Childers.
Survivors include his wife Connie of the home; daughter Kimberly Ann Mullins of Rogers, Arkansas; his sister Cheryl Herzog of Wardsville, MO; 4 grandchildren; 4 great grandchildren; many other relatives and friends.
The family suggests memorial contributions to Leukemia Society of America or Cystic Fibrosis Foundation c/o Dengel & Son Mortuary-Crematory, 305 North Pearl Street, Paola, KS 66071. Family and friends are encouraged to post their condolences and memories on Billy’s tribute wall.
