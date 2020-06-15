Billy Patterson

1936-2020
Billy Ray Patterson, 84, of Rantoul, Kansas, passed away peacefully Thursday, June 11, 2020, at his home surrounded by his family.
A visitation will be held at the Dengel and Son Mortuary, Paola, KS, Monday from 4 to 7:30 p.m. with recitation of the Rosary at 7:30 pm.
Funeral mass will be Tuesday at 10 am at St. Philip Neri Catholic Church in Osawatomie, Kansas. Burial to follow at St. Columbia Cemetery, Gardner, Kansas.
Billy was born May 8, 1936 to Ronald and Frances Eslinger Patterson. The oldest of five children, he moved to Anthony, Kansas at age 14 with his family and later to Olathe, KS.
On August 3, 1957, Bill married Rose Rothwell. They had 8 children and shared 62 years of marriage.
Bill worked as a heavy equipment operator for over 40 years retiring from Max Rieke & Bros. Construction Company. He enjoyed going to auctions, collecting antiques and fishing with his brother-in-law Roger. He also loved attending his grandchildren’s sporting events. For many years he participated in the Power of the Past Antique Tractor Show and was a lifetime member of the NRA.
Bill was preceded in death by his parents, a brother Guy Patterson and grandson Adam Kleitz.
Survivors include his wife Rose of the home; sisters Shirley Douglas, Gainsville, GA and Susie Wiley, Paola, KS; brother Tom Patterson (Caroline), Olathe, KS; children Jim, Lane, KS, Ed, Waverly, KS, John, Lane, KS Becky Savage (James), Greeley, KS, Celeste Patterson, Osawatomie, Carol Jespersen, Kansas City, MO, Julie Feldman (Mark), Paola, and Janie Cannon (Jimmy), Fontana, KS; 24 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.