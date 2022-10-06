1968-2022
Bobbie Jo Shoemaker, age 54, of Paola, Kansas, passed away Tuesday, October 4, 2022, at her home.
Funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m., Saturday, October 8, 2022, at Dengel & Son Mortuary, 305 N. Pearl St., Paola, KS, 66071.
Family will meet with friends from 6:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Friday, October 7, 2022, at the funeral home.
Interment will take place in Holy Cross Cemetery. Memorials are to the Spinal Bifida Association and can be sent c/o the funeral home.
Bobbie Jo was born Wednesday, January 31, 1968, in Olathe, Kansas, the daughter of Ralph W. and Donna (Heary) Shoemaker. She attended school in Paola and graduated from Paola High School with the Class of 1988.
She worked at Tri-Ko as a clerical assistant for approximately 25 years. She had also worked at Miami County National Bank.
In her spare time, she enjoyed making country crafts. She was a member of the Plum Creek Methodist Church.
She was preceded in death by her parents, grandparents, and three nephews Derek Shoemaker, Kyle Fritts, and Douglas Felt.
Survivors include three brothers David (Vicki) Shoemaker of Baldwin City, KS, Mark (Desi) Shoemaker of Olathe, Marty Shoemaker of Hillsdale; two sisters Brenda (Ron) Fritts of Paola and Mickey (David) Webb of Apache Junction, AZ; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
