Bobby “Bob” Gene Medlin, 87, Blue Mound, Kansas passed away Saturday, August 22, 2020 at Redwood of Blue River Skilled Nursing, Kansas City, Missouri.
Private family viewing at 9:30 a.m. with the graveside service for family and friends at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, August 27, 2020, at Spring Hill Cemetery, West Lawrence Street, Spring Hill, Kansas.
Condolences may be left at www.brucefuneralhome.com. Memorial contributions may be made to Medlin Scholarship, First Lutheran Church of Paola, Kansas or Ascend Hospice. Arrangements: Bruce Funeral Home, 712 S. Webster, Spring Hill, Kansas 66083 (913) 592-2244.
Bob was born on December 13, 1932, in Spring Hill, Kansas, to Pierce James and Edith (Bennett) Medlin. He grew up in Spring Hill and lived near Hillsdale, Kansas, graduating from Spring Hill High School in 1950. He married Norlene Ohlmeier on November 20, 1954 and to this union three children were born.
Bob served in the National Guard Reserves for eight years. He was a lifelong farmer and rancher. Bob served on the RC&D Board, Ottawa, Kansas, Producers and Texas Livestock Firm Board, Linn County Soil Conservation Board and Miami County Coop Board for two terms. He also was a founding member of 4-H Shooting Sports. He taught his grandchildren and many 4-Hers archery. Bob was recognized for the Linn County Award and Miami County Soil Conservation Award. He loved to fish, hunt and be involved in outdoor sports. Bob was a member of the First Lutheran Church, Paola, Kansas.
Bob is preceded in death by his parents; siblings: Manual Medlin, Warren Medlin, Nadine Feris and Darline Medlin and granddaughters Melissa and Melinda Medlin. He is survived by children: Roger (Anita) Medlin, Mound City, Kansas, Ronald Lynn (Linda) Medlin, Paola, Kansas and Melody (Bruce) Garrison, Shawnee, Kansas; siblings; Walter Medlin, Bennie Medlin, Jane Oliver, Blanche Stephens, Jerry Medlin, Mary Burns, Lorraine Roth and Margie Wiltse; seven grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.
