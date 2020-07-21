Bobby Gene Ming, age 70, Centerville, Kansas, passed away on Friday, July 17, 2020.
Funeral Service will be held 12 noon Friday, July 24, 2020, at the Schneider Funeral Home and Crematory, Pleasanton Chapel. Visitation will be held July 24 from 10:30 a.m. to service time at the Chapel. Burial will be in the Fort Scott National Cemetery. Online condolences can be left at www.schneiderfunerals.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.