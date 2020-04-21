Bodenn Snyder

Bodenn Christopher Ray Snyder, age 3 months, died Wednesday April 8, 2020.
Bodenn was born January 4, 2020, in Olathe, KS. He was the youngest of three born to Dustin Christopher Snyder and Breanna Elaine Decker.
He was a very happy baby. He was recently trying to roll over and found his voice. Bodenn loved his bath times and his mommy, daddy and sisters.
He was preceded in death by his maternal grandmother Sandy Decker, paternal grandparents Richard, Betty & Sherrill McKinney and Darlene Snyder and Aunt Monica Snyder.
Survivors include his parents, sisters Sophia and Maddy, maternal grandparents Herbert and Frances Decker of Kansas City, KS, paternal grandparents Dennis & Evonna Snyder of LaCygne, KS, uncles Nickolas Decker and Tyler Snyder, Great grandparents George & Lucille Fenden of Kansas City, KS, JoAnne Powers of North Platte, NE and Kenneth Snyder of Osawatomie, KS. Along with other family. Service was held Wednesday April 15, 2020 at Osawatomie Cemetery. Memorial has been set up at First Option to help with funeral costs.
