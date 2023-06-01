Bonnie Jean Neal was born on April 24, 1930, in Kansas City, Missouri. She went to be with the Lord on May 30, 2023, at the age of 93.
Bonnie graduated from Osawatomie High School in 1948 and was married to Howard on July 24, 1948, in Garnett, Kansas. Bonnie was a homemaker most of her life until 1970 when she began her career working outside of the home.
She became a supervisor for Northern Natural Gas Company, which later became Enron. When Enron moved to Texas, she stayed in Council Bluffs and began her second career as a realtor in the Omaha and Council Bluffs area, for which she worked until her early eighties.
Upon retirement, she continued to live independently in her home on 6th Avenue in Council Bluffs until 2020. Her last three years were spent living with and near her oldest son Randy in Warrensburg, Missouri.
She was preceded in death by her parents David and Juanita Johnson; her husband Howard Neal; and her grandson John Neal. She is survived by her three sons Randall Neal of Warrensburg, Missouri, Scott Neal of Omaha, Nebraska, and Doug Neal of Omaha Nebraska; along with three grandchildren Bethany Neal of Shawnee, Kansas, Russell Neal of Dallas, Texas, and Jake Neal of Omaha, Nebraska.
As a family, we celebrate her going to be with the Lord, for which her son Randy had the privilege of baptizing her in Council Bluffs many years before. She was a woman of great faith, as were her parents.
A graveside service is planned for Saturday, June 3, 2023, at Lane Kansas Cemetery at 2:00 p.m. Flowers can be sent to the Sweeney-Phillips & Holdren Funeral Home in Warrensburg, Missouri.
