Bonnie Jean Neal was born on April 24, 1930, in Kansas City, Missouri. She went to be with the Lord on May 30, 2023, at the age of 93.

Bonnie graduated from Osawatomie High School in 1948 and was married to Howard on July 24, 1948, in Garnett, Kansas. Bonnie was a homemaker most of her life until 1970 when she began her career working outside of the home.

