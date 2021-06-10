Bonnie Jeanne Cummins, 89, formerly of the Lockwood/Miller area, passed away June 6, 2021, in Nixa, Missouri.
She was born on Oct. 15, 1931, the daughter of Lee Lawrence and Goldie (Duvall) Olson in Lawrence County, Missouri. She attended a one-room country school near her home, Cross School, and graduated from Lockwood High School in 1949.
After high school, she attended the University of Missouri at Columbia where she met and married Kenneth Virgil Cummins on June 15, 1952. Bonnie was a homemaker, a Master Gardener, and an excellent seamstress. She was a three-time cancer survivor. The couple raised their family (Steve & Linda) in Paola, KS.
In retirement, she settled back on the Olson family farm. Bonnie loved living in the country, especially watching the sunsets, feeding the birds, and tending to her garden, but she also loved to travel. She was dependable, always there when she was needed, a hopeless romantic, and very confident that her opinion was the right one. Her memory was long and accurate. She always remembered special occasions with cards and letters. She was very proud of her grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and their character and accomplishments. Nothing was better than getting together with family at the holidays or anytime they could arrange it.
She is survived by daughter Linda Perkin and grandchildren Becky (Brad) Selle, Cindy (Jared) Webster, Geoffrey Perkin, Anna (Patrick) Leach; 7 great-grandchildren; several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her parents, son Steve, brother Eugene Olson, and niece Kathy (Olson) Lefman.
Visitation will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, June 19, 2021, at the Greenfield Funeral Chapel in Greenfield, Missouri, with funeral service following at 10:30 a.m. After the service, burial at Gray’s Point Cemetery south of Lockwood.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Gray’s Point Cemetery Association or Round Grove Cemetery Association in care of Greenfield Funeral Chapel at 61 N. Allison, Greenfield, MO 65661.
Online condolences may be shared at www.greenfieldfuneralchapel.com.
