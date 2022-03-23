Bonnie Lenore Ralle, age 83, Pleasanton, Kansas, passed away Monday, March 21, 2022.
Funeral service will be 6 p.m. Saturday, March 26, 2022, at the Schneider Funeral Home and Crematory, Pleasanton Chapel. Visitation will be held from 4:30 p.m. to service time.
Memorial contributions are suggested to Pleasanton Elementary School.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.