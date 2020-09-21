Bonnie Jean Millard-Studdard, age 84, of Louisburg, KS, died September 19, 2020.
Service 2:00 p.m., Wednesday, September 23, 2020, at the Schneider Funeral Home, Pleasanton Chapel. Visitation from noon until service time. Burial Woodfin Cemetery.
Contributions to Bonnie Studdard Memorial or Pleasanton Assembly of God Church, these may be sent in care of Schneider Funeral Home P.O. Box 525 Pleasanton, Kansas. Online condolences may be left at www.schneiderfunerals.com.
