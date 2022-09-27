Bonnie Rose Bland, age 89, of Parker, KS, died Saturday, September 24, 2022, at Parkview Heights Living Center in Garnett, KS.
Bonnie was born April 21, 1933, she was the second of nine born to Earl and Nellie (Bishop) Fleming in Amoret, MO. She attended school at Amoret and graduated in 1950.
On October 5th, 1952, Bonnie married Frederick Thomas Bland. The couple made their home in Parker, KS. To this union came six children, Rose, Fred, Linda, Tom, Brenda and Marty.
Bonnie worked as a clerk in a hardware store and assistant cook in nutrition center in Centerville and housekeeping supervisor in a nursing facility.
In her spare time, Bonnie enjoyed sewing, read and gardening. She made quilts for kids and grandkids. Bonnie enjoyed spending time with family and was especially fond of grandkids and great grandkids. After retiring, Bonnie cared for several children.
She was preceded in death by her husband Frederick T. Bland, son Frederick E. Bland and parents.
Survivors include Rose Turpen of LaCygne, KS, Linda (Danny) Robison Cross Plains, TN, Tom Bland of Parker, KS, Brenda (Bill) Rohrig of Hunter, KS and Marty Bland of Parker, KS. Numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Graveside service 2 pm September 28, 2022, at Goodrich Cemetery.
Obituaries for the Miami County Republic are $10 for the first 70 words. More information may be presented for an additional fee. For fee information, please consult your funeral director or call (913) 294-2311.
Funeral homes may fax information to (913) 294-5318 or email to obits@miconews.com. Please include your contact information. Photos may be emailed in jpeg format. Deadline to run in the printed paper is 10 a.m. on Tuesday. The Miami County Republic publishes on Wednesday.
Private-party obituaries are taken 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, except on holidays.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.