Bradley Farrow

1953-2020
Bradley Francis Farrow, age 66, of rural Lane, Kansas, passed away August 12, 2020, at his home.
Brad was born November 1, 1953, at Beloit, Kansas, the only child of Francis and Theda (Cooper) Farrow. Brad grew up in Security, Colorado, where he graduated from Widefield High School with the Class of 1972.
He was married to Sheila Harbison in 1985. They became the parents of two children Kelsey and Forest. Their marriage ended in divorce.
Brad was an engineer for Union Pacific Railroad. His career with the railroad began in the late '70s. Due to illness, he was disabled in 1993. Grateful to his daughter's devotion, he was able to live out the rest of his days at home.
He enjoyed playing the guitar and hosting prayer meetings. Brad's friends and family knew his orneriness and no-nonsense attitude all too well. He always offered a listening ear and helpful advice.
He was preceded in death by his parents and his grand-dog Mary.
He is survived by his daughter Kelsey Farrow of Lane; his son Forest Farrow (Chrystal) of Spring Hill, Kansas; other relatives and friends.
Cremation with a Celebration of Life to be held at a later date. Memorial contributions are to the Miami County First Responders which should be designated to Miami County Fire Department, Miami County Sheriff's Department, or Miami County EMS and can be sent in care of Dengel & Son Mortuary-Crematory, 305 N. Pearl St., Paola, KS, 66071. Family and friends are encouraged to post their memories and condolences on Brad's tribute wall at www.dengelmortuary.com.
Arr: Dengel & Son Mortuary Paola Chapel 305 N. Pearl St. Paola, KS 66071
913-294-2372
